Weather whiplash Wednesday for Metro Detroit as cooler temps arrive

4Warn Weather – A cooler start to your Wednesday morning as temperatures will trend at least ten degrees below average this afternoon. Waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 40s.

SUNRISE: 6:10AM

After reaching 80 degrees yesterday we will be at least 20 degrees cooler this afternoon. Mostly sunny today and not as windy, although a light northerly breeze could put a little bite in the air. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s tonight and there is a chance for patchy frost to develop, especially to our far northeast where temperatures will be a bit cooler. Cover planted annuals if you can. However, some thin high clouds paired with upper-level smoke from Canadian wildfires could help keep frost formation away tonight for most folks.

SUNSET: 8:50 PM

Sunshine returns on Thursday thanks to high pressure and given that winds will shift out of the southeast, we start to warm up to near seasonal highs in the upper 60s. Bouncing back above average into the upper 70s on Friday, but rain rolls in Friday afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out. It will turn breezy with the passage of another cold front. Rain should push out Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend looks to stay dry and sunny with highs on either side of 70.