Warm, dry conditions to boost fire danger across Southeast Michigan

FILE - In this May 12, 2020, photo, the Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River. Some of the largest U.S. cities challenging their 2020 census numbers aren't getting the results they hoped for from the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

4Warn Weather – The dry and warm weather is ahead of us, including a lot of sunshine. The dry conditions will increase the fire danger across all of Southeast Michigan over the next several days.

Some locations are forecast to have a “very high” risk of wildfires by Tuesday, according to Great Lakes Fire and Fuels.

The drying is underway. As clouds move out of Southeast Michigan, they take the chance of showers with them.

Saturday night will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday, we will have warmer and mostly sunny weather. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west and west-northwest around 10 mph for most of the region. Onshore or northeasterly winds will keep it slightly cooler by the Lake Huron shoreline, including Port Huron and Fort Gratiot.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s in Metro Detroit and Monroe County and the upper 40s for many places outside of the Tri-County area.

Then, the warm-weather stretch continues. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most sunny through the end of the week. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.