Sunshine & warm temperatures to start the work week for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After we ended the weekend on a dry note across the region, the dry weather will continue into the beginning of the work week ahead. A little cloud cover overnight, will stick with us as we work throughout the day. Expect plenty of sunshine with a little high cloud cover sticking around throughout the day. High temperatures heading into the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon. There is the potential to see an isolated rain shower or isolated thunderstorm North of I-69 through this afternoon, by the majority of us will remain dry.

Dry weather sticks around into the overnight hours tonight under a mainly clear skies. Mild temperatures can be expected overnight, temperatures will drop into the middle 50s overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

Cold front moves into the region

We will look forward to a cold front moving through the region as we work late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning sinking south into the region. There is the chance of a few rain showers off to the North of the region, but as the front sinks down into the region, we are looking for the moisture to fizzle out with the front, so this will move through as a dry cold front.

What we will look for is a drop in temperatures heading into the middle of the week with this cold front. Temperatures dropping into the 70s on Wednesday and 60s on Thursday with the colder air moving into the region as high pressure builds back into the region. Winds will also be breezy throughout the day on Wednesday with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph, especially in the late morning and afternoon hours.

End of the week & holiday weekend

Current indications are a “blocking pattern” will set up in the upper-levels of the atmosphere for the end of the week and into the holiday weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine to move into the region. High temperatures progressively getting warmer as well. We’ll head for the lower 70s on Friday, mid to upper 70s and Saturday and into the lower 80s by the end of the weekend on Sunday.