Picture perfect Memorial Day weather will continue all week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Monday morning!

We have a partly cloudy and mild morning to begin what will be a picture-perfect day.

Few clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today. Highs will reach into the mid-80s today.

The UV index is very high today, so be sure to use and bring sunscreen if spending time outdoors for Memorial Day.

Monday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows around 60 degrees.

Hot temps continue

Strong high pressure will remain in place for the next several days, and will bring dry weather and light and variable winds.

Highs will continue rising to the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. And that great grilling weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Expect sunshine to stick around through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s near 90 between Thursday and Sunday.

On the lakes, winds will be moving from the east-northeast at 5-10 knots.

On Lake Huron, nearshore waves will be about a foot high, and water temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Wave heights will be a foot or less on lakes St. Clair and Erie. Nearshore waters of Lake St. Clair will be around 57 degrees and around 60 degrees in Lake Erie.

