Dry, hot streak continues in Metro Detroit with another air quality alert

High temperatures are well back into the 80s for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

4Warn Weather – Good Wednesday morning!

We’ve got another mild morning and dry day ahead of us.

Dry weather will stick around today and into the weekend. Warm temps will also stay in place through the end of the week.

Air quality alert today

Another air quality alert has been issued for most of Southeast Michigan for Wednesday. Elevated levels of ozone and pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.

It’s recommended that children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit their time outside.

Highs will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Even hotter to end the week

High temperatures will continue to climb as we reach the end of the week. Highs will be around 90 degrees Thursday, and above 90 degrees on Friday.

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover this weekend, but we won’t see any moisture with it.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend. Expect some sunshine, especially Sunday, before some changes arrive next week.

Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures over the next few days!

Ending May on a dry note

We are ending May on a dry note with a significant rainfall deficit for Detroit Metro Airport

We’ll be ending the month of May on a very dry note. According to the National Weather Service, it will be among the top five driest months on record for Detroit.

As of May 30, we’ve seen only 0.92 inches of rain at Detroit-Wayne County Metropolitan Airport. That is well over 2.5 inches of rain below average for where we should be by this time in May. When we look back at last year, we were actually above average in rainfall.

As of right now, we are not in any type of drought scenario -- but we will keep a close eye on that, with the next round of drought monitors coming out on June 1.

Cooler temps next week

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move in on Monday.

Highs will be in the 80s on Monday, but will drop to more seasonable temps in the 70s by Tuesday. Conditions will remain dry.

There are some computer models showing rain early next week, but those models are outliers compared to the others -- so we’re keeping the forecast dry for now. But we’ll monitor the situation.

Video forecast

