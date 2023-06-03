Dry cold front approaches SE Michigan relieving us from scorching heat

4Warn Weather – We were just a few degrees shy of breaking a 128-year record high in Detroit on Friday. Despite reaching 90°F, we don’t expect to reach that temperature again today.

A stationary front has been draped across The Upper Peninsula and Canada, which will move southward as a weak cold front later today. There are a few clouds early this Saturday morning, with temperatures remaining mild in the mid-60s to near 70°F for early risers in Metro Detroit. No need to bring an umbrella this morning, but there’s a very slight chance of a few drips later today.

A cool front moving from north to south will bring some cloud cover to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. There won’t be a significant change in temperatures. The frontal passage may occur after 2-3 PM, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s. There’s a slight chance of a few thundershowers between 2 PM and 4 PM. Unfortunately, most of us won’t see any rain, so we still need to water our grass and garden. Skies will transition from partly cloudy to partly sunny with a nice breeze from the east-northeast at 5-12 mph, occasionally gusting to 15-20 mph. Keep an eye on the radar using our 4 Warn Weather app if you have any outdoor plans in the afternoon, such as attending the Detroit Grand Prix. A spotty rain or thundershower cannot be ruled out, but it shouldn’t significantly affect our forecast today.

SUNSET: 9:05 PM

Slightly more comfortable air will settle in for the end of our weekend. We’ll wake up on Sunday to temperatures in the 50s instead of the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-70s in most of The Thumb to near 80°F in most of Metro Detroit under mostly sunny skies with a few scattered afternoon clouds. Monday will be slightly warmer, with a nice mix of sun and clouds helping temperatures reach the lower 80s. A more significant cool down is on the horizon.

A dry cold front will move through Pure Michigan on Tuesday, providing some relief from the heat but offering no significant chances for much-needed rain for us and our farmers. There are no great chances for organized showers or storms until perhaps next weekend. Looking at the short-term and long-term weather computer models, it’s been discouraging to see the lack of Spring showers. There isn’t much precipitation in the atmosphere across the country, including our state. That being said, enjoy temperatures in the low to mid-70s on Tuesday, with more cloud cover in the morning and sunshine returning in the afternoon.

We might struggle to reach 70°F on Wednesday this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant days, allowing you to open your windows and let in some fresh air. It looks like a great Hump Day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s before a gradual warming trend leading into next weekend. Some of our weather computer models indicate the possibility of much-needed rain in our area next weekend.

Stay prepared and protected with the 4 Warn Weather App to stay ahead of any spring storms and weather changes. The app is free to download for iPhone and Android devices.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android