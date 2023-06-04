Wildfire smoke brings hazy sunshine to Metro Detroit to start next week

4Warn Weather – Dry weather has continued to control the forecast for the better portion of at least a week to week and a half, and we are going to continue that dry weather as we look ahead into the work week.

Hazy Sunshine Monday

Dry weather continues as we work throughout the next day or so, but we’re also tracking smoke from the wildfires over the northern portion of the state, and over portions of Eastern Canada. That smoke will continue our hazy sunshine that we’ve seen throughout the end of the weekend, into the early portions of next week as well. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, overnight lows, dropping into the 50s for everyone heading into early tomorrow morning. Plenty of sunshine, but with that haze will continue as we work through the start of our day on Monday.

Dry Weather Continues Most of Next Week

We do have a cold front that will move through late Monday night overnight and early on Tuesday morning. So while we have sunshine for a good portion of the day, expect a little more cloud cover late Monday night and early on Tuesday morning. But like the last few cold fronts we’ve had, this one’s also going to move through dry with an isolated shower outside of our region. High temperatures heading back into the 80s to start early next week.

High pressure continues to control the forecast for the majority of next week., Temperature is dropping back into the 70s for a good portion of next week as well behind the cold front that moves through on Monday. But then we turn our attention to the next chance of rain moving into the region looking ahead to next weekend.

Rain Chances (finally) Return to the Forecast

Early indications are the forecast model show another cold front heading our way, but this one will have plenty of moisture to work with. For right now, rain showers move into the region late Saturday night and continue in early on Sunday morning. But the models are not completely sold on the timing of this yet, some keep the first half of the weekend, completely dry, then the second half of the weekend with plenty of rain. We still got plenty of time to find out that forecast, nevertheless, we will have seen dry weather for at least 2 to 2 1/2 weeks by that point, so we will take any chance of rain we can get into the forecast.

