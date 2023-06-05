Smoky sunshine for Metro Detroit Monday as notable rain returns to the forecast

4Warn Weather – Waking up to widespread haze this morning coming from the Canadian wildfires. That smoke will continue to bring us hazy sunshine and colorful sunsets at least through Tuesday. Otherwise, a seasonally cool start to the morning with lows in the 50s.

SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

Milky skies and slightly warmer today with highs climbing into the low 80s. A cold front will move through overnight into early Tuesday morning. This will bring us some increased cloud cover late that lingers into early Tuesday, otherwise this appears to be another mainly dry front with an ever so little chance of an isolated pop-up early tomorrow morning, but unlikely.

SUNSET: 9:06 PM

Clouds give way to hazy sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s, close to 80. Holding onto sunshine the rest of the week with temperatures closer to average, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We possibly bounce back into the low 80s on Saturday, but our next best chance of widespread rain looks to roll in late Saturday into Sunday morning. It will not be a weekend washout; however, it will be the best chance at getting a noticeable shower since May 20th!