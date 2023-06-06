A good dose of rain looks likely in Metro Detroit this weekend

The clouds and radar forecast for the weekend of June 10-11, 2023.

4Warn Weather – It looks like Metro Detroit is finally going to get a good dose of rain this weekend. Here’s Tuesday afternoon’s forecast update.

Pleasant temperatures

Temperatures remain in the 70s this week, then rise into the 80s on Saturday before rain arrives.

Following rain early next week, temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s for Tuesday.

Weekend rain

Long-range models still differ on their track of the low, but they’re all giving us some rain, which is good!

Chances move in as early as later Saturday, but Sunday still looks like the best shot.

Recent model runs are suggesting some rain may linger into Monday, and perhaps Tuesday.

A good dose of rain is looking likely. Around an inch of beneficial rain is possible across the area, and perhaps even a little more in a few spots.