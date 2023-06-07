Hazy, cooler & dry Wednesday in Metro Detroit ahead of weekend rain

4Warn Weather – A cool start to the morning with low temperatures around 50. Expect some more hazy sunshine today due to the smoke from the wildfires that continue to burn in Eastern Canada. Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings continue in Northern Michigan which means there is a combination of wind, low relative humidity and warm temperatures that will contribute to extreme fire behavior.

SUNRISE: 5:57 A.M.

Here closer to home, high temperatures will top out just slightly below average in the mid-70s. Winds get a little breezy and will feel cooler coming out of the north, gusting between 15 to 20 mph. Expect skies to stay clear tonight as temperatures fall back to around 50.

SUNSET: 9:07 P.M.

Similar pattern persists Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny, 70s and a little breezy. Trending warmer on Saturday with highs around 80 as more clouds begin to mix in. Much needed rain chances return Saturday night. Widespread rain looks likely for much of the day on Sunday with rain chances lingering into Monday and Tuesday of next week.