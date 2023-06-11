Tracking several rain chances throughout SE Michigan this week: What to know

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning!

We are tracking rain showers moving along a cold front this morning, moving north to south into Metro Detroit. Most of the wet weather chances will happen after 7-8 a.m., and we must keep in mind how dry our air and land have been for the last month and a half. Unfortunately, that dryness will make it hard for the showers to get going and keep going. You should grab an umbrella before you head out and about with the 4 Warn Weather App radar in the palm of your hand, showing you where the showers are and where they are heading. Temperatures are in the low to middle 60s for those who will be pounding the pavement early.

Today’s cold front will become stationary, laying over Metro Detroit, which will increase our rain chances as we get past the lunch hour today and into the middle afternoon. Metro Detroit’s high temperatures will land near 70F midday before the more widespread rain chance this afternoon and evening. That means our temps will be in the 60s most of the day today, which is something we should expect for the next few days. We cannot rule out an isolated rumble of thunder possible in the later afternoon hours, but most of us will see garden-variety rain showers with a quarter to maybe a half an inch of Sunday rain. The rain chances will begin to dwindle as we hit the late-night hours, but we are not done with this slow-moving storm just yet.

SUNSET: 9:10 P.M.

Most of Monday looks dry with a storm system cut off from the jet stream over the Great Lakes, and we will be in the dry slot of the storm to start the new week. Skies will likely only be in the upper 60s after morning lows closer to 50F with a pesky breeze from the west 10-20 gusting 20-30 mph at times. That breeze will stick around for the first few days of the work and school week ahead, and the rain showers will be returning late, late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will be a rough commute with scattered showers around Metro Detroit and some gusty winds. Highs will again struggle to get out of the 60s, and those winds will be whipping SW 15-30 mph with rain and isolated thundershowers around through the early afternoon. That means we should dry out again into the late afternoon and evening Tuesday, which leads to a brighter Hump Day as we hit the midweek. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a bit of that breeze still blowing, but more sunshine means a warmer day in the upper 70s to near 80F.

We expect a quick passing cold front to blow through Metro Detroit on Thursday, bringing yet another rain chance our way. The timing is not yet certain, with most weather computer model data leaning toward morning or midday for some scattered rain and thundershowers. High temperatures will depend on the frontal passage, but it looks like middle to upper 70s on Thursday while we get all of the wet weather out of the way before next weekend. Right now, the weather computer models show dry and warm conditions for Pure Michigan Friday through Father’s Day weekend.

