Garden variety showers for Metro Detroit Tuesday

4Warn Weather – Have the umbrella on hand today. Rain showers are pushing in from the south this morning, but it is not going to be an all-day washout. Rounds of rain will be on tap this Tuesday.

SUNRISE: 5:56 A.M.

The surface low pressure will continue to push northeast and as the back edge pushes through Lower Michigan, we will see more scattered showers and non-severe storms redevelop this afternoon and evening. There will be pockets of heavy rain and even some gusty winds. Expect temperatures to be at least 10 degrees below average, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNSET: 9:11 P.M.

Mostly sunny and closer to average on Wednesday. Mid to upper 70s both tomorrow and Thursday with a chance for scattered showers again on Thursday. Temperatures stay around 80 Friday through the weekend. Father’s Day looking to be dry for all the dads wanting to hit the links or do some grilling!