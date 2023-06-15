Drought relief: Tracking showers Thursday, this weekend in Metro Detroit

We're tracking rain in Southeast Michigan on Thursday. More rain is expected to arrive on Sunday.

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Thursday!

The ground is dry across Southeast Michigan. With little precipitation in May and the start of June, and recent above-average temperatures, drought conditions have developed in the region. The situation has progressed into a “moderate drought” in Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Despite some decent rainfall across parts of Metro Detroit on Tuesday, Southeast Michigan still needs more rain to thwart drought conditions. Fortunately, we’re expecting some rain on Thursday, and even more rain shower chances will arrive on Sunday and last for a few days.

Scattered showers Thursday

The day starts with some hazy sunshine before shifting to clouds.

Storms hitting parts of the South will remain south of us Thursday, but we’ll still see some on-and-off showers. Rain chances will increase during the late morning and early afternoon hours. There is a chance we may see some thunderstorms.

Highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the west-southwest, moving at 5-10 mph.

Rain will taper off by the evening, and should come to an end around midnight. Lows will be in the low and mid-50s.

Drier Friday, Saturday

Friday will be drier and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. Lows will reach the mid-50s.

Saturday will remain dry and get even warmer, with highs in the low 80s and some sunshine.

On Saturday night, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower.

More rain arrives for Father’s Day

Showers will move into Metro Detroit on Sunday morning.

It will be noticeably cooler. Highs will reach around 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the west-southwest, moving at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a rain shower. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

It will become breezy with winds out of the north-northwest, and gusts up to 25 mph.

Isolated shower chances will continue into Monday with highs in the low 80s.

Rain shower chances on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, 2023 (WDIV)

Interactive radar

