Warmer Father’s Day weekend on tap with calmer weather in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

Parts of Southeast Michigan are cleaning up damaging storms on Thursday evening.

The weather on Friday will be calmer. Following morning clouds, fog and mist, the region will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s, which is slightly below the average of 80 degrees. A light breeze may be noticeable with northern winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night, skies will remain clear. Lows will fall to the mid 50s.

A warm weekend packed with sunshine is ahead.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 80s. So, the weather will be just fine for any Father’s Day plans on Sunday.

Juneteenth observations will also have pleasant weather. Remember to stay hydrated. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.