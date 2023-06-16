NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Monroe County

Several neighborhoods in Monroe County are cleaning up after an E1 tornado touched down on Thursday evening.

The tornado began about a half-mile to the north-northwest of Detroit Beach at 6:09 p.m. It traveled nearly five miles before lifting southwest of Estral Beach at 6:18 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Peak winds were estimated to have reached 90 mph.

The agency confirmed the touchdown and determined the strength after surveying the damage on Friday morning.

Rotation in the thunderstorm was detected on radar, and the NWS issued a tornado warning at 6:12 p.m. for east central Monroe County.

The tornado brought down large limbs and snapped trees. Despite the damage, there were no reports of injuries.

The severe weather also resulted in wind damage, including downed trees, in Lambertville. Reports of large hail were particularly numerous along a swath through Livingston, Washtenaw and western Wayne counties. Trained spotters witnessed hail as large as golf balls in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County and Erie Township in Monroe County.

More tornadoes have occurred in June than during any other month in Southeast Michigan, but they can occur throughout the year.

Remember to shelter for both severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Straight-line winds from severe thunderstorm-warned storms also pose a threat to life and property.