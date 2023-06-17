Metro Detroit will see another dry heatwave next week

DETROIT – Well, when we get weather, we get weather here in Metro Detroit. There was a confirmed tornado Thursday that touched down near Detroit Beach with 90 mph winds wreaking havoc for nearly five miles on the ground.

We also have received one to two inches of rain in the last week, which means your grass and garden should be in pretty good shape after that last dry stretch. We will need to start watering on our own for the next week or so with very little wet weather heading our way.

Watch out for some patchy fog this morning but, other than that, it’s beautiful outside early Saturday around Metro Detroit with mostly clear skies and middle 50s. We will warm quickly into the 60s an hour or two after what should be an awesome sunrise.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

It has been almost a week since we’ve seen high temperatures warming into the 80s here in Southeast Michigan and Southern Ontario but, we will get back there today.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures should land right near 80F or into the low 80s with a light wind WNW 5-10mph. Our skies will stay mostly sunny most of the day, helping to warm our area a good 10 degrees from where we were yesterday. And get used to the sunshine because there doesn’t look to be much in the way of cloud cover targeting Metro Detroit all weekend and, most of next week.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Mornings begin to warm

We still have some decent sleeping weather or temps this morning and Sunday morning falling mainly into the 50s. Our mornings will begin to warm as we head into next week which makes using the air conditioning a little more likely.

Sunday or tomorrow will be very much like today with tons of sunshine and high temps heading into the lower 80s by the middle of the afternoon. We could see a few neighborhoods hitting the middle 80s, but it could be a degree or two cooler on the east side and in our North Zone with winds ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday

Monday is Juneteenth and we celebrate with a gorgeous day here in Metro Detroit. We should see a nice blend of sun and clouds with high temperatures once again in the low to middle 80s for the third straight day and no threat for showers or storms.

So, a reminder to be on guard with watering your grass and garden which needs about an inch of water per week all summer. Oh by the way, the Summer Solstice or the start of Summer is Wednesday, June 21 at 10:57 a.m.

Next week

Look for some of the warmest weather of the week to arrive on Thursday and Friday with highs closer to 90F. So, Tuesday and Wednesday (the first day of Summer) will still be nice and warm with more of those middle 80s coming your way.

The heat and humidity will be on the rise midweek into next weekend with very little relief from the heat and the dry weather. Be vigilant about your fire pits, fireworks, and cigars because we do not want to start any trouble with wildfires.

---> Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App to stay well ahead of any Spring storms and changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!