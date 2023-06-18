Sunny, warm weekend, but heightened UV radiation, plus fire danger

FILE - In this May 12, 2020, photo, the Detroit skyline is shown from the Detroit River. Some of the largest U.S. cities challenging their 2020 census numbers aren't getting the results they hoped for from the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

This weekend could not have more tranquil weather for festivals and other outdoor events, but precautions are needed.

Saturday night, it will be mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by late evening. Eventually, overnight temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 5 mph before becoming calm.

Sunday, or Father’s Day, will have mostly sunny skies, and afternoon temperatures will rise to the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

ULTRAVIOLET RADIATION UP

Sunday’s UV Index level is forecast to be 8, which is deemed “very high” exposure. The time of highest risk is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can protect yourself by wearing a light-colored, lightweight long-sleeve shirt, hat, and sunscreen. Finding shade is also beneficial.

Being by the water, or bright surfaces like sand, can reflect and intensify UV radiation.

FIRE DANGER RISK ELEVATES

The heat and abundant sunshine will elevate the fire danger risk to “high” in Metro Detroit and “very high” around Livingston, Lenawee, and Monroe counties.

Sunday night, under mostly clear skies, lows will fall to around 60 degrees.

Monday, or Juneteenth, it will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s, but the fire danger risk will be even higher. It will be “very high” for the majority of Southeast Michigan. Parts of Mid-Michigan will be in the “extreme” category.

It will be important to wear sunscreen and protective clothing, and it will be imperative to use caution when grilling or making bonfires.