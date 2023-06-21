Sunshine, warm and an isolated showers for the First Day of Summer in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Wednesday Morning and Welcome to the First Official Day of Summer!

Sunshine and Warm for Wednesday

Summer officially begins at 10:57 AM this morning, and it will definitely feel like summer as we go through the middle of the week. High pressure will control the forecast for much of the day today, so expect plenty of sunshine. But with a little bit of moisture around the region, just like we had on Tuesday, we cannot rule out an isolated rain shower today, but most everyone will remain dry. High temperatures heading back into the middle 80s this afternoon.

Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Michigan Department of Environment for today for most areas along and South of M-59. Air quality will get into the unhealthy range for sensitive ground through the day. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma to limit their prolonged outdoor exertion today. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation.

Looking ahead into Thursday, we will see a little more cloud cover roll into the region thanks to a little more moisture moving in as well, and also due to the upper-level ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us dry the last few days moving off to the East, temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler in most locations. High temperatures dropping into the upper 70s, which is actually below average for this time in mid-June.

Thunderstorm Chances Return

As that ridge moves off to the East, an area of low pressure will work into the Ohio Valley from Friday and into Saturday. It will come close enough to the region that we will keep the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into the forecast both days, but neither day should be a washout. High temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday, then warming back into the middle 80s on Saturday.

Dry weather will control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures into the middle 80s. Then, another low-pressure system and cold front will move into the region for the start of next week. This will bring widespread rain showers into the picture for Monday and also a chance of rain showers for Tuesday as that front pulls off to the East. High temperatures remaining close to average into the lower 80s both days.