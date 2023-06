4Warn Weather – A tornado watch has been issued for four Southeast Michigan counties as a line of storms moves towards the area on Sunday.

The tornado watch covers Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee counties and is in effect until 11 p.m.

All of Metro Detroit is at risk for severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening. The rest of Metro Detroit is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

