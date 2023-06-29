Rain, potentially severe storms arrive in Metro Detroit as poor air quality lingers

4Warn Weather – This Thursday will be hot, humid, and hazy.

Wildfire smoke still lingers in our air, prompting another air quality alert to be in effect today for all of Southeast Michigan. The air quality will be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” throughout the day and “very unhealthy” at times.

People with underlying breathing and lung conditions should take extra care to limit prolonged exposure outdoors. Seniors and children are also at higher risk. Doctors say the particles can cause damage to the respiratory and vascular systems. People are encouraged to remain indoors as much as possible, and to wear a mask if outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

Highs will be in the mid-80s. Southerly winds will be light, moving at about 5-10 mph.

Rain, storm chances Thursday evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. It is possible that an isolated storm could become strong or severe, but the chance is low or a marginal risk.

The region is under a marginal risk category (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. Should storms become severe, the primary concern would be gusty winds.

Rain chances continue into weekend

Spotty afternoon showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy, but it will still be hazy. Wildfire smoke will not be as intense.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Air quality should improve

Saturday and Sunday, air quality is expected to be better.

Scattered or pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the mid 80s.

Normal highs are in the lower 80s, and normal lows are in the lower 60s.

