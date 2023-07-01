Tracking a chance for storms this weekend in Metro Detroit

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – There is some patchy fog to start our weekend with very little if any rain shower activity on our radar early this Saturday around Metro Detroit.

Most of the area is trending dry and warm for most of the morning. Happy Saturday, and happy weekend! It’s going to be another warm one here today with trouble in the air quality department once again and temperatures are in the middle 60s to lower 70s for those early risers.

We probably won’t be as warm as it was here Friday due to a few more clouds overhead and a chance for a few showers later in the day. Grab the umbrella and keep it handy for later today with a greater need for it tomorrow.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

All of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be in an Air Quality Alert today for more wildfire smoke along with ozone issues. That means the warm air and heat will mix with surface pollution creating enhanced concern for breathing trouble for anyone with respiratory and/or cardiovascular conditions. We’re all asked to avoid burning anything contributing to the local haze.

Look for partly cloudy skies and haze to become mostly cloudy throughout our Saturday here in Metro Detroit with highs in the middle to maybe upper 80s. The humidity is high, and it may feel closer to 90F making today a great day to enjoy the pool or lake without overexerting. . . be careful.

We do have a better shot at scattered rain and thundershowers in the later afternoon and early evening. The threat for severe storms is south today into Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois while we could still see a few robust storms blowing up in the heat of the late afternoon capable of dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. Not everybody sees a shower today but that will change for Sunday.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday

Scattered showers are possible tonight with more and more moist air moving in from the south increasing our rain chances around and after sunrise Sunday. The rain will be part of a large area of low pressure leading to a more widespread soaking across Metro Detroit. It’s mainly rain with isolated thunder and lightning and at least a half an inch of rain is possible or likely during the day.

Some computer model data shows closer to an inch of rain possible Sunday during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 70s due to the clouds and showers around but it will be a tougher day for the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA event at the Detroit Golf Club which is supposed to crown a winner on Sunday . . . we’ll see.

Monday

Some lingering showers and storms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning making for a tricky drive as you head back to work early. We will get back into some sunshine which will allow highs to instantly warm into the middle 80s or warmer depending on the amount of sun.

The warm and unstable air will cause a few afternoon showers and storms to fire up scattered across the area. That means keep your outdoor plans Monday while you keep an eye on the radar on the 4 Warn Weather App.

Rest of week

It looks to be a glorious 4th of July here in Metro Detroit with a nice blend of sun and clouds and a whole lot of heat and humidity. No storms are expected here but you will want to be careful in the heat by staying hydrated and covered in sunscreen while you try not to overdo it.

Afternoon high temps will be flirting with 90F feeling even warmer for the hottest day of the week on the holiday. It’s warm on Wednesday too with upper 80s to near 90F and a slight chance for a few showers. Right now, the weather computer models point to those showers holding off until Wednesday night and/or Thursday morning.

