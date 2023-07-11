4Warn Weather Alert Day declared Wednesday for flooding potential: What to expect

4Warn Weather – It was an active afternoon with showers and thunderstorms, some of which have gone severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall, and we will keep the active weather into the forecast through the mid-evening hours tonight.

Expect thunderstorms to continue through 9:00 to 10:00 PM this evening, before winding down for most everyone. Overnight lows dropping into the 60s for everyone.

4Warn Weather Alert Day Declared for Wednesday

We have declared a 4Warn Weather Alert Day for Wednesday in advance of our next round of showers and thunderstorms. This alert day is because of the potential for heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding from rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions would be favorable for any thunderstorm on Wednesday to put down a significant amount of rainfall in a short period of time, which could lead to flash flooding.

Remember, if you encounter any standing water on the roadways, Turn Around, Don’t Drown, do not drive into roads with water of unknown depth.

High temperatures will head back into the upper 70s on Wednesday thanks to the continued cloud cover, along with the chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Chances Continuing

This frontal boundary that will move into the area, will park itself around the region through the end of the week, so we will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms into the region for Thursday and Friday. Although, we will bring in some sunshine as well. That sunshine will help rebound temperatures back into the 80s for the end of the week.

Looking ahead into the weekend, we will keep the chance of some thunderstorms into the forecast for the start of the weekend on Saturday, but dry things out by the end of the weekend on Sunday. I will keep the option open for an isolated shower in the forecast on Sunday, but most everyone will stay dry. High temperatures remaining in the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Drier Weather Moving into the Region

Dry weather sticks around into the beginning of next week as well, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, high temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s for both Monday and Tuesday.