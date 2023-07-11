Here are all the severe weather alerts currently in effect for Southeast Michigan

4Warn Weather – Severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Here are all the weather alerts:
Active alerts
- Lapeer County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
- Livingston County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Sanilac County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
- St. Clair County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
- Washtenaw County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Expired and canceled alerts
- Lapeer County -- tornado warning expired at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Sanilac County -- severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday.
- St. Clair County -- severe thunderstorm warning expired 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.