Here are all the severe weather alerts currently in effect for Southeast Michigan

Severe storms move through Tuesday evening

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Severe weather moving through Southeast Michigan on July 11, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Here are all the weather alerts:

Active alerts

  • Lapeer County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Livingston County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Sanilac County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
  • St. Clair County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Washtenaw County -- severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Expired and canceled alerts

  • Lapeer County -- tornado warning expired at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Sanilac County -- severe thunderstorm warning canceled at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday.
  • St. Clair County -- severe thunderstorm warning expired 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

