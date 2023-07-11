87º

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Sanilac, St. Clair counties until 3:15 p.m.

Storm spotted near Yale, Michigan

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Thunderstorm warning for St. Clair and Sanilac counties. (WDIV)

YALE, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Sanliac and St. Clair counties until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

Northern St. Clair County and southeastern Sanliac County are the areas specifically affected. Officials said a severe storm was spotted on the radar at 2:17 p.m. near Yale, Michigan. It was moving east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, as is quarter-sized hail. Roofs, siding, and trees could be damaged by the strong winds.

NWS officials said they expect the storm to be near Port Huron and Lakeport around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

