Afternoon showers & storms return for a hot & steamy Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4WARN WEATHER – You’ll need both the sunglasses and umbrella today. We start off warm with sunshine, but clouds will increase ahead of an approaching cold front.

SUNRISE: 6:07 A.M.

Plan for a hot and steamy day as highs rise into the upper 80s. That will help fuel some afternoon showers and storms as the heat and humidity clashes with the cold front. You should be able to grab lunch on a patio today before isolated strong to severe thunderstorms develop later this afternoon and evening which could impact outdoor sporting activities for kids.

Here is what you need to know...

The potential for thunderstorms development looks to be just after 2pm north of M-59 and then pass through Metro Detroit closer to 5pm as the front slowly sags southward across the area. Main threats will be wind gusts to 60 mph and large hail. Most of this pushes out by 9pm.

SUNSET: 9:10 P.M.

If you do a lot of shopping on Prime Day today, look for soggy packages at your doorstep tomorrow. Another round of thunderstorms for Wednesday with a marginal risk for possible isolated severe thunderstorms from Pontiac and locations south. Main threats Wednesday will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Upward of an inch of rainfall is likely. The widespread heavy rain leads to flooding concerns for Wednesday throughout most of Metro Detroit. Each day through the rest of the week and weekend features rain chances. I think they will be spottier on Thursday. Friday there could be a few more showers, but these chances remain small.

Nationally, torrential rains across the Northeast will be slow to subside and dissipate and significant flooding remains possible. Severe storms are possible the next few days from parts of the Plains into the Midwest. Dangerous heat across the Southern U.S. will gradually build and expand this week.