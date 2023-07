SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – The tornado warning for Sanilac County has expired.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 2:16 p.m. Friday, when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Kingston. It was moving east at 25 mph.

It originally expired at 3:15 p.m. Friday, but another warning was issued until 3:45 p.m. It has since expired.

This was a radar-indicated warning.