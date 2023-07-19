Tracking potentially severe storms with strong winds, hail Thursday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – “A Beautiful Morning” by the Rascals should be on your playlist on this Wednesday. The day starts clear and comfortable.

Another beautiful and seasonable day is on tap on this Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine, and low humidity.

A few clouds will mix in this afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:05 a.m.

Severe weather possible Thursday

We have declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Alert Day as we continue to keep a close eye on the severe weather potential.

As of right now, it looks like we could see a few isolated storms fire off midday Thursday ahead of an approaching front. The bulk of the wet weather should occur in the mid- to late afternoon hours, organizing into a line of storms.

The storms will move from west to east at 40 mph.

Metro Detroit has been placed at a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday, with some areas placed a lower, “marginal” level. Regardless of where and when the storms begin, we may experience damaging winds, large hail, and even a tornado or two.

The primary window for severe weather is between noon and 8 p.m.

The severe threat will wane overnight Thursday, as the frontal boundary pushes out of the area. We’ll lose that daytime heating, which will clear out any remaining instability in our atmosphere.

Lingering rain Friday

The back edge of the low pressure system will bring the chance for a few lingering showers on Friday. We expect a few inconvenient showers, but nothing severe.

Mostly dry weekend

Right now, the weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice for some pool time or little league tournaments. Conditions will be mainly dry and sunny, with highs in the 80s.

For those who might be traveling across the country, the dangerous heat wave will continue over the Southwest well into next week, with oppressive heat indices spreading all the way to the Southeast this weekend. Tropical Storm Calvin will pass very close to the Big Island of Hawaii through Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain, high surf, and locally strong winds.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.