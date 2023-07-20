Breaking down tornado risk for SE Michigan today, how warnings are issued

4Warn Weather – The risk for severe weather has increased for Thursday afternoon across Southeast Michigan -- a threat that includes the possibility of tornadoes.

As of 9:30 a.m., the Storm Prediction Center lists the Metro Detroit area as having a 2% chance for a tornado with storms moving through in the late afternoon and evening hours.

That 2% doesn’t mean there’s a 2% chance of a tornado warning being issued, though. The National Weather Service will issue a warning for any radar indicated rotation, meaning a tornado could spin up in that area. Here’s how NWS describes it:

Threat: A very low threat to life and property.

Minimum Action: Preparations should be made for a very low likelihood (or a 2 to 4% probability) of tornadoes; isolated tornadoes of F0 to F1 intensity possible.

Potential Impact: The potential for isolated locations to experience minor to moderate tornado damage

A 2% chance for tornadoes may seem low, but it’s actually elevated compared to most severe weather systems that roll through SE Michigan. Storms on Thursday also bring the risk of hail, damaging winds and isolated flooding. That also means power outages are likely with any storm development.

How tornadoes happen, what triggers tornado warnings

4Warn Weather’s Ashlee Baracy reports: Tornados form when warm, humid air collides with cold, dry air. The process begins with warm air rotating as it rises through the colder air, causing an updraft.

The updraft will begin to rotate if winds vary sharply in speed or direction. As that rotating column of air builds downward, it becomes a funnel cloud if it doesn’t reach the surface, or a tornado if it does.

That rotation triggers tornado warnings by the National Weather Service. If a tornado is spotted on the ground or radar picks up rotation, a tornado warning will be issued.

When that happens, you and your family want to avoid windows, doors, and outside walls. Cover yourself with something protective (like a mattress) or wear a bike helmet in the event of flying debris. The best place to be is the basement, but if you don’t have one, pick the innermost part of your home or a stairwell if you are in a high-rise building.

