Timeline for possible severe storms, rain, tornadoes in Southeast Michigan today

The weather radar for severe storms in Southeast Michigan on July 20, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Southeast Michigan is at risk for severe weather on Thursday, with thunderstorms, flooding, and tornadoes all possible.

Local 4 has declared today a 4Warn Weather Alert Day. Officially, the area is under an “enhanced” risk for severe storms, which is the middle danger level on a 1-5 scale.

Thursday is expected to be muggy with highs in the mid-80s. Winds could get up to 60 mph during the storm window.

Here’s a severe weather timeline from Local 4 Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy:

Late morning/early afternoon

A mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase into the middle of the afternoon, and some light rain is possible after noon.

2 p.m.

The environment will become more favorable for damaging winds, which could reach up to 60 mph. Large hail is also a possible threat.

3 p.m.

By 3 p.m. Thursday, some scattered storms are expected to fire off.

Here’s a snapshot of the 3 p.m. radar:

The weather radar for Southeast Michigan at 3 p.m. July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

4 p.m.

Storms will turn linear, into a squall line, around 4 p.m. Thursday. That’s when the strongest winds, or even some rotation, could arrive.

Here’s a snapshot of the 4 p.m. radar:

The weather radar for Southeast Michigan at 4 p.m. July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

6 p.m.

As that line of storms pushes eastward, it is expected to brush the far east side of the area around 6 p.m. This will be near the end of the severe weather window.

Here’s a snapshot of the 6 p.m. radar:

The weather radar for Southeast Michigan at 6 p.m. July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

7-8 p.m.

The threat of severe storms will wane into the evening. As the daytime heat drops, instability in the atmosphere gets cleared out.

Most of the storms are expected to be pushed out by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Here’s a snapshot of the 8 p.m. radar:

The weather radar for Southeast Michigan at 8 p.m. July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

You can watch Ashlee’s 9 a.m. update here: