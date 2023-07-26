Severe storms could bring strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, hail to Metro Detroit on Wednesday

We're tracking strong to severe storms expected to move through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday. The storms could cause damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding. Here's what to expect.

4Warn Weather – Wednesday begins soupy, thanks to the humidity, with some areas waking up to patchy fog. It will be muggy with mostly clear skies before clouds roll in late this morning.

It will be hot and humid today, as temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. Heat advisories have been issued for Southwest Michigan.

Numerous thunderstorms are possible today across Southeast Michigan. The region is under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather.

What to know about the storms:

Storm timeline: Between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Scattered, spotty storms at first. Then an organized line of storms that could be severe move through into the evening.

Storm motion will be west to east at around 40 mph.

Primary threats from the storms:

Damaging wind gusts of 65 mph or higher are likely.

Large hail, possibly 1 inch.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible. Straight line winds could be just as damaging.

Localized flooding is possible in areas with heavy rainfall/downpours.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

More storms, hot temps this week

Heat indices are likely to climb into the mid- and upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Additional thunderstorms are possible late Thursday night through Friday night. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms and excessive rainfall on Friday.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, severe wind and hail-producing severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the northern Plains before heading our way. Excessive heat continues over parts of the South. The core of these hot temperatures will shift to the Eastern U.S. later this week.

