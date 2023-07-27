Photos: Severe storms knock down trees, cause damage across SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – Tens of thousands of people in Southeast Michigan were without power Thursday morning after storms blew through the day before.
Severe storms that moved through Southern Michigan on Wednesday, July 26, brought strong winds that reportedly gusted at more than 65 mph. The storms toppled trees and power lines throughout the region, and inflicted other damage.
Viewers have shared photos of storm damage in their areas -- check them out below.
(Some pictures were uploaded to MIPics, click here to submit your own.) Storm damage on Lewiston Road in Grosse Pointe Farms on July 26, 2023 (Biz Leonard) Storm damage in the area of Joy and Middlebelt roads in Livonia on July 26, 2023 (Tim McLeod) MrsK826
Our garage in Livonia :( our neighbor sent us this while we are on vacation 5 hours away. Ughh!
dtoni
Wind picked up a picnic table and hit the window at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
Storm damage in the area of Briarcliff and Prairie streets in Ann Arbor on July 26, 2023 (Anna Kucher) bryce519
Parking lot flooding in Ann Arbor.
Storm damage in Redford near Beech Daly and 6 Mile Road on July 27, 2023 (Ron Hilliard/WDIV) Storm damage in Redford near Beech Daly and 6 Mile Road on July 27, 2023 (Ron Hilliard/WDIV) Storm damage in Redford near Beech Daly and 6 Mile Road on July 27, 2023 (Ron Hilliard/WDIV) Amanda Ko
Yesterdays storm did a number on my garden 😭
MGolema
Tree in the backyard on 12th street in Wyandotte.
CC2005
40 to 50 mph winds knocked down a fence
