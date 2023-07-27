Photos: Severe storms knock down trees, cause damage across SE Michigan

Storm damage at a home in Livonia on July 26, 2023. Photo submitted by MIPics user MrsK826.

4Warn Weather – Tens of thousands of people in Southeast Michigan were without power Thursday morning after storms blew through the day before.

Severe storms that moved through Southern Michigan on Wednesday, July 26, brought strong winds that reportedly gusted at more than 65 mph. The storms toppled trees and power lines throughout the region, and inflicted other damage.

Viewers have shared photos of storm damage in their areas -- check them out below. (Some pictures were uploaded to MIPics, click here to submit your own.)

Storm damage on Lewiston Road in Grosse Pointe Farms on July 26, 2023 (Biz Leonard)

Storm damage in the area of Joy and Middlebelt roads in Livonia on July 26, 2023 (Tim McLeod)

MrsK826 Our garage in Livonia :( our neighbor sent us this while we are on vacation 5 hours away. Ughh! 18 hours ago 0 Detroit

dtoni Wind picked up a picnic table and hit the window at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. 17 hours ago 0 Ann Arbor

Storm damage in the area of Briarcliff and Prairie streets in Ann Arbor on July 26, 2023 (Anna Kucher)

Storm damage in Redford near Beech Daly and 6 Mile Road on July 27, 2023 (Ron Hilliard/WDIV)

MGolema Tree in the backyard on 12th street in Wyandotte. 16 hours ago 0 Wyandotte

CC2005 40 to 50 mph winds knocked down a fence 20 hours ago 0 Wyandotte

