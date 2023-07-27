76º
Photos: Severe storms knock down trees, cause damage across SE Michigan

See viewer photos of storm damage here

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Storm damage at a home in Livonia on July 26, 2023. Photo submitted by MIPics user MrsK826. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Tens of thousands of people in Southeast Michigan were without power Thursday morning after storms blew through the day before.

Severe storms that moved through Southern Michigan on Wednesday, July 26, brought strong winds that reportedly gusted at more than 65 mph. The storms toppled trees and power lines throughout the region, and inflicted other damage.

Viewers have shared photos of storm damage in their areas -- check them out below. (Some pictures were uploaded to MIPics, click here to submit your own.)

Storm damage on Lewiston Road in Grosse Pointe Farms on July 26, 2023 (Biz Leonard)
James0223

Grosse Pointe Farms

Grosse Pointe Farms
Shiloh

Tree's on powerlines

Grosse Pointe
Shiloh

Trees Down

Grosse Pointe
James0223

Grosse Pointe Farms

Grosse Pointe Farms
Shiloh

Down Trees

Grosse Pointe
Storm damage in the area of Joy and Middlebelt roads in Livonia on July 26, 2023 (Tim McLeod)
MrsK826

Our garage in Livonia :( our neighbor sent us this while we are on vacation 5 hours away. Ughh!

Detroit
D. Shooks

Giant willow taken down in Livonia.

Detroit
dtoni

Wind picked up a picnic table and hit the window at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor
Storm damage in the area of Briarcliff and Prairie streets in Ann Arbor on July 26, 2023 (Anna Kucher)
bryce519

Parking lot flooding in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor
Storm damage in Redford near Beech Daly and 6 Mile Road on July 27, 2023 (Ron Hilliard/WDIV)
pamelak116

Falling trees - Redford, Mi

Detroit
Amanda Ko

Yesterdays storm did a number on my garden 😭

Detroit
willies

Down tree

Detroit
MGolema

Tree in the backyard on 12th street in Wyandotte.

Wyandotte
CC2005

40 to 50 mph winds knocked down a fence

Wyandotte

Share your storm damage pictures -- or whatever you’d like -- to MIPics right here.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

