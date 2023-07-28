Tracking severe storm risk, flooding concerns tonight: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Data continues to be inconsistent and somewhat unreliable, leading to low confidence in the forecast. With that being said, we’re still fairly certain of a few things happening:

A couple of showers/storms will try to pop this afternoon/early evening, but won’t be widespread and are not expected to be very strong.

Round 2 of showers/storms are expected to arrive tonight, and this batch is expected to be the strongest.

The problem is that timing/location is different amongst the different models. I’m leaning more towards the strongest storms coming after midnight and pretty much gone by the time we wake up Saturday morning.

Severe weather is possible, with strong damaging winds being the biggest concern. Flooding is also something to watch for as a good dose of rain is expected to fall during a fairly short amount of time. Hail is possible along with an isolated tornado or two.

More rain, storms later next week

Long range data is consistent in bringing us our next chance for showers and storms later next week. Right now, it’s looking like it’ll be later Thursday into Friday morning.

