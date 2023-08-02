Wonderful Wednesday in Metro Detroit but spotty shower can’t be ruled out

4WARN WEATHER – Waking up to a mild morning with temperatures mainly in the 60s, however there are a few pockets of patchy fog, especially in Washtenaw and Monroe counties. The areas with fog formation have temperatures a bit cooler, in the upper 50s.

SUNRISE: 6:27 A.M.

Mainly sunny today, but it will appear cloudy with the wildfire smoke creating hazy sunshine once again. The good news, that the smoke layer should push out tonight. In the meantime, there is a very isolated shower chance this afternoon, but don’t bank on seeing the rain since the isolated shower or thunderstorm will likely be north of I-69. Highs will be a bit more seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNSET: 8:52 P.M.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny early Thursday then increasing clouds. We will turn warmer with higher humidity levels. Thunderstorms will develop in our norther communities Thursday afternoon and evening. The main area will be the thumb from Marine City to Saginaw and areas north of there. Marginally severe hail and gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms before they weaken after sunset. Becoming sunny and breezy Friday with lower humidity.

Nationally, the dangerous heat wave persists from the Southwest, into the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley and central to western Gulf coast. A fire weather threat continues across portions of the Southern Plains. Thunderstorms may produce excessive rainfall and flash flooding from central Missouri into southern Illinois. Heavy rains expected from the Great Basin into the Northern to Central Rockies.