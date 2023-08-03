Heat & humidity rising in Metro Detroit Thursday; storms possible in the Thumb

4WARN WEATHER – Waking up to a mild and slightly muggier morning with temperatures mainly in the 60s, a little warmer in the City of Detroit and a little cooler off in Ann Arbor.

SUNRISE: 6:28 A.M.

Holding on to summer on this “Friday Eve.” We will start with plenty of sunshine today. Clouds will increase this afternoon, but overall, it will be a great pool day for most around Metro Detroit with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible however, mainly after 6 PM from the I-69 corridor to Port Huron. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with hail near 1 inch also possible. These will be scattered cells moving northwest to southeast at 25 mph.

SUNSET: 8:50 P.M.

Partly cloudy tonight, but on the warm side with lows in the upper 60s. Staying mostly sunny on Friday with temperatures a few degrees above average, topping out in the mid-80s. Overall the weekend is shaping up to be dry during the daytime hours. Partly sunny on Saturday with seasonal highs in the low 80s. More clouds than sun on Sunday there is a chance for an afternoon shower, but I think it it much more likely after sunset Sunday with more widespread chances to start the new work week. Expect to be grabbing for the umbrella on Monday and it will be breezy too.

Nationally, widespread thunderstorms may produce flash flooding across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Heavy rain and flash flooding threats are also expected across portions of the Southeast, Northeast, and High Plains. Dangerous to record breaking heat will expand across the South and Southwest.