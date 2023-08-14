When to expect storms to arrive today, tomorrow, and Thursday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Storms are heading toward Metro Detroit on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week. Here’s when they’ll arrive and when they’ll be strongest.

Showers, storms begin Monday

Showers and a few storms move in for the rest of Tuesday, and a good dose of rain is on the way.

We’re leaning towards arrival for most of us being around 7 p.m., but it could be a little earlier for some, especially further south and west.

The strongest activity comes around 10-11 p.m. Monday, with scattered showers and storms continuing overnight and into the first part of Tuesday.

Tuesday storm chances

A few showers might linger through the afternoon until around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Then, we should dry out.

Flooding is by far the biggest concern, with a solid three-quarters of an inch to 1.5 inches area-wide. Select spots could see near 2 inches or a touch more, though.

Strong winds are also possible, along with lightning and thunder. The hail and tornado threats are smaller.

Storm chances return Thursday

We’re on track for another system to bring us more showers and storms later Thursday.

It’s still a touch too far out to talk severe threats, but we’re continuing to plan on impactful weather later Thursday.

Temperature changes

With the clouds, rain, and northerly winds, we’ll only see Tuesday highs in the lower 70s.

Then, a warming trend kicks in. We’re near 80 degrees by Wednesday/Thursday, and should be near 90 degrees by the start of the next workweek.