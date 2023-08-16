Metro Detroit weather: Warmer Wednesday

Patchy dense fog will impact portions of southeastern Michigan through the morning commute, so you might want to leave a few minutes early to account for lower visibility on the roads. Otherwise, grab the shades as sunshine will help burn off that fog later this morning.

SUNRISE: 6:42 a.m.

Let’s call it a warmer, wonderful Wednesday. Mostly sunny and seasonable today with highs on either side of 80.

SUNSET: 8:33 p.m.

With an approaching cold front, we expect another round of showers and a few storms to move through Thursday afternoon, midday. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather with our biggest threats being strong winds and possible hail. Friday will be beautiful, but a bit breezy. Sunny and seasonal on Saturday. Then we crank up the heat on Sunday and Monday as highs inch close to 90.

Nationally, more record high temperatures are expected across the Northwestern states, Texas and Florida. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are possible ahead of a frontal boundary across portions of the Upper Midwest today before it sweeps into Lower Michigan tomorrow.