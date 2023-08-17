Here’s when heavy showers, isolated storms will move through Metro Detroit on Thursday

Clouds and radar forecast for Southeast Michigan at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.

4Warn Weather – A line of heavy showers is expected to move across Southeast Michigan starting midday Thursday, and isolated storms could follow.

The region is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Here’s what to expect throughout the day:

Noon

A line of showers will reach the Saginaw area, extending southwest through the Lansing/Jackson area.

Rain will be heavy for some.

This line of showers will continue moving east across Southeast Michigan.

1 p.m.

Showers will reach Livingston County, reaching up toward Lapeer.

Heavy showers are possible for some, especially in the Flint and Howell areas.

2 p.m.

The line of showers will start pushing across the heart of Southeast Michigan.

Those in the middle of the line will experience heavier showers.

Those along the very western edge of the line should be dealing with lighter showers at this point.

3 p.m.

The line will continue pushing eastward into Ontario, but the line looks like it will widen.

Meaning, those in the western counties of Metro Detroit will likely still see some showers at this point. These showers will likely be lighter.

Heavier showers look possible in the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas at this time.

5 p.m.

The line of showers will have moved much further east.

Lighter showers should still continue throughout much of Metro Detroit, especially for those along the eastern edge of the region.

Cloud cover will begin to peel back a bit from the west.

Because the line of heavy showers will move through the region fairly quickly, 4Warn Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy says she doesn’t expect flooding to be a major issue. These showers are not expected to be severe.

Still, the region is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday, Aug. 17. And isolated storms could follow the afternoon showers -- depending on the clouds.

Ashlee Baracy says that if the clouds hang tight, we may not see as many storms for the rest of the day. But breaks in clouds after the line of showers will reenergize our atmosphere, which could lead to some storms.

7 p.m.

Isolated storms may begin popping up across Southeast Michigan.

These scattered storms could continue firing off throughout the evening.

Storm threats include gusty winds, of up to 60 mph, and small hail.

Flooding is not a primary concern, and tornadoes don’t appear to be a major concern, either.

This second round of rain -- the storms -- could be more severe/impactful than the first round of heavy showers. However, Ashlee Baracy says it all depends on what happens after the line of showers push through.

Storms should wrap up later in the evening, after 10 p.m.

Skies will clear out Thursday night, and temps will cool into the 50s. Drier conditions are expected in the days ahead.

Check out our interactive radar below.

Watch the forecast

Watch Ashlee Baracy’s full forecast below.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.