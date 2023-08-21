Muggy Monday in Metro Detroit, rain chances return Tuesday

4WARN WEATHER – A warm and muggy start to your Monday morning as clouds continue to build early.

SUNRISE: 6:47 A.M.

Cooler today in the wake of a cold front, but still warm. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies. Expect it to be cooler though up into the thumb with highs only in the 70s. Dry weather persists, but rain chances will return Tuesday and Wednesday.

SUNSET: 8:25 P.M.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, close to 80 midweek before near record-breaking heat builds in briefly. The hottest day of the week will be Thursday, pending rain chances, where highs will be in the 90s with heat indices near 100. The current record sits at 95 degrees for Thursday’s date, Aug. 24. Sunshine returns to end the week into the weekend. Expect mid-80s on Friday before a more comfortable and cooler weekend with less humidity and highs in the mid-70s.

Nationally, remnants of Hilary are expected to produce a potentially historic amount of rainfall that may cause life-threatening flooding including landslides, mudslides, and debris flows this morning. Meanwhile, strong winds may down trees and power lines, and large swells may produce dangerous surf and rip currents in Southern California. Excessive Heat Warnings drape the Plains with heat indices in the 110 to 120 degree range.