Heat advisory issued for parts of Southeast Michigan on Thursday

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for several counties in Southeast Michigan.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. Heat index values up to 105 are expected.

An increasingly hot and humid air mass is expected to build into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s by midday Thursday with high humidity levels leading to heat indices of 100 to 105 during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The National Weather Service warned that hot temperatures and high mundity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Officials are reminding residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

