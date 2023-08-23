Thunderstorm warning issued for Macomb, Oakland counties Wednesday morning

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Macomb and Oakland counties on Aug. 23, 2023.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for about an hour Wednesday morning for Macomb and Oakland counties.

The two Southeast Michigan counties were under a thunderstorm warning until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The warning was issued at 9:40 a.m.

Lapeer County was also placed under a thunderstorm warning, but only until 10 a.m.

Rounds of storms are expected to move through Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday. The entire region is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms on Wednesday.

Primary severe storm threats include the possibility of large hail (greater than 1.5 inches in diameter), and wind gusts upward of 60 mph. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.

Storms are expected to be more prevalent Wednesday evening and into the night. Click here to see the full forecast.