Tracking flooding, excessive heat, more storms Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to know

We're tracking the potential for more storms, possibly severe, Thursday evening following severe overnight storms that begin the day. In between, heat index values are expected to be between 100-105 during the day.

4Warn Weather – After rounds of severe storms overnight and early Thursday morning, the heavy rain showers will wane through mid-morning before briefly drying out this afternoon.

However, prolific rain that fell over the last 24 hours has led to flooding across the area.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties until 7 a.m.

A flood warning was in effect for Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties until 3:45 p.m.

Please give yourself extra time for the morning drive, and stay in the inner lanes to avoid hydroplaning. Also, check your basements!

We are declaring Thursday a 4Warn Weather Alert Day due to potentially dangerous and severe weather.

Heat advisory Thursday

A heat advisory will be in effect today from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for portions of Southeast Michigan. That’s because once the clouds break this afternoon, temperatures will quickly rebound and rise to the lower 90s. Combined with the high humidity, heat indices will be between 100 to 105 degrees.

Stay hydrated!

Storm chances Thursday evening

All of Southeast Michigan is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather this evening into early tomorrow morning.

Confidence remains low at this time regarding where thunderstorm development will set up. However, the rapid intensification of thunderstorms are expected with any development observed.

The latest data hints that these storms could flare up as early as 5 p.m. Storm motion will be northwest to southeast at 45 mph.

Ping pong ball size hail and damaging wind gusts upward of 70 mph are the main hazards. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Another round of downpours are also expected with any thunderstorm activity, which may lead to more localized flooding concerns -- especially in areas that have already picked up a significant amount of rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:21 p.m.

Cooling off, some weekend rain chances

Cooler weather will return on Friday in the wake of the cold front. We’ll have sunshine and seasonal highs around 80 degrees.

A disturbance on Saturday will keep a few showers in the forecast for early Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s through the weekend, with lower humidity and more comfortable conditions on Sunday.

