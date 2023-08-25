Flood warnings in effect for Metro Detroit’s Rouge, Clinton rivers after storms

DETROIT – River flood warnings remain in effect Friday for two Metro Detroit rivers in Wayne and Macomb counties.

Both the Rouge River and the Clinton River were experiencing flooding on Friday, Aug. 25.

Rouge River flood warning

A river flood warning was in effect Friday and until further notice for the lower Rouge River in Dearborn. According to the National Weather Service, the water was at 12.8 feet as of 5 a.m. Friday.

Flood stage is considered 11 feet for this part of the river.

“Property damage will mainly be limited to park buildings and roads,” the NWS alert said of Dearborn. “Several homes may become isolated by flood waters. Many roads will closed due to flooding. Some bridges over the river in this area may be closed to traffic due to water reaching the bottom.”

Officials also warn that Michigan Avenue could flood in some areas.

Clinton River flood warnings

Over in Macomb County, a river flood warning was in effect Friday, and until further notice, for the Clinton River in two different areas.

In North Branch near Mt. Clemens, the Clinton River was at 15.4 feet as of 5 a.m. Friday. Flood stage is considered 15 feet in this area.

The NWS says the land along the rivers may experience flooding. Flooding is possible on 21 and 22 Mile roads, and may also impact a few homes in the area of Heyndrich Road and Cass Avenue.

“When the river reaches this level due to rain, the Middle Branch Clinton River usually is flooding in some locations. The middle branch will crest about 24 hours earlier than the north branch,” the NWS said.

Near Clinton Township, the Clinton River had reached a height of 17.4 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Friday. Flood stage is considered 16 feet in this area.

At a 17-foot height, the NWS says water will dam up against the Garfield, Utica and Hayes roads bridges and cause the river level to be higher on the upstream side of the bridges.

“The river is expected to crest at moderate flood” early Friday, officials said.

You can see the river flood warnings in full here.