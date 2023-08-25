Quieter, more pleasant weather conditions return this weekend after busy couple of days in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – There will be quieter and more pleasant conditions returning this weekend after we went through a busy couple of days weather-wise in Metro Detroit.

We’ll see some more clearing before the sun goes down this Friday before a few more clouds move in overnight.

A drip or a drop remains possible, but most areas should be dry as temperatures drop into the middle 60s.

Saturday

The weekend looks better, though a quick light shower again looks possible on Saturday.

Like during the overnight, most of us look to stay dry, and the impacts from this should be next to none, but we can’t rule out a few drops on your windshield.

Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday

Sunshine takes over Sunday with highs in the middle 70s, which is definitely the pick day of the weekend.

Next week

Our next rain-maker returns Tuesday and brings us chances during the second half of the day.

It’s a little too far out to dive into the specifics regarding timings and impacts, but as of now, plan to keep the umbrella with you for Tuesday’s second half of the day.

Beyond that, another quiet stretch sets up, setting the stage for the rest of next week to be dry and quiet.

