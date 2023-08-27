Expect foggy start as some Metro Detroit students return to school

4Warn Weather – A flood warning has been extended for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County until the morning of Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Minor flooding of the Huron River is expected to worsen to moderate flooding after midnight into Monday morning. It is forecast to crest at 7.6 feet. It could take up to a week to fall below flood stage, which is 7 feet.

It will remain mostly clear, which will contribute to cooler temperatures on Sunday night. Lows will be in the lower 50s across much of Metro Detroit. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s in Ann Arbor and the Thumb. A few inland communities of Sanilac County could see the mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible in some areas.

We will have a cool, crisp start to Monday morning. There is a chance of patchy fog, but it will quickly dissipate within an hour or two after sunrise. There is ample ground moisture to contribute to fog development. Sunrise will occur at 6:54 a.m.

During the rest of the week, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon and evening and a better chance on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to begin the workweek. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the 80s as we head into next weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, if impacted by flooding, throwing away any items that cannot be dried and cleaned within 24 to 48 hours. Take precautions to prevent the development of mold and monitor for it over the next few weeks.