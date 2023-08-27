Flood concerns not over amid calmer, cooler weather in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The cleanup continues this weekend after multiple rounds of severe storms left behind extensive damage across Southeast Michigan.

Following flooding and some straight-line wind damage on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, a total of seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan on Thursday night--a record for the month of August. Six of the tornadoes impacted Southeast Michigan, including four which struck Wayne County.

There were flood warnings for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County and the North Branch Clinton River near Mt. Clemens in Macomb County as of Saturday evening.

The warning for the North Branch Clinton River was set to expire overnight, while the Huron River’s warning would be in effect from tonight “until further notice,” according to the National Weather Service.

The Huron River is expected to begin experiencing minor flooding after midnight on Sunday morning. Flood stage is 7 feet. It is expected to continue to rise and crest at 7.4 feet Monday afternoon due to runoff.

It may come as a relief to many that mostly dry weather is forecast.

Saturday night’s skies are expected to range from partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures dip to the lower to mid 50s. Temperatures as low as 50 degrees are possible in the Thumb.

We will enjoy mostly sunny skies Sunday. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

During the workweek, high temperatures are expected to be in the 70s. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s for much of the week, besides temperatures in the upper 40s in northern parts of Southeast Michigan.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy next week, but there is a chance of rain showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, if impacted by flooding, throwing away any items that cannot be dried and cleaned within 24 to 48 hours. Take precautions to prevent the development of mold and monitor for it over the next few weeks.