Hurricane Idalia on track to make history in Florida with landfall near Big Bend early Wednesday

If you don’t have at least $1,200 in your bank account, you might not be able to afford an evacuation as Hurricane Idalia is on track to make history in Florida as a Category 3 or perhaps even a Category 4 when it makes landfall near the Big Bend early Wednesday morning.

The last hurricane to hit near Tallahassee was Hermine in 2016, which was a Category 1.

Storm surge could be as high as 15ft with over a foot of rainfall on top of it.

Right now, thousands of people in Florida are under mandatory evacuation orders. Yet despite those orders, many people will hunker down in their homes.

Some will stay because they’ve lived through so many hurricanes and never seen a direct hit. But for hundreds of others, they don’t leave because they simply can’t afford the cost of evacuating.

Recent estimates put the cost of evacuating a hurricane between $ 1,200 and $5,000.

The wide range depends on whether residents can stay with relatives or in a hotel.

It also depends on the length of time until the evacuation order is lifted, which can be days after a storm has passed because of flooding, down trees, and powerlines.

Gas prices will soar, and eating out for every meal will become incredibly expensive, especially for families.

I know the financial stress evacuations can bring firsthand.

Tuesday (Aug. 29) marks the 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. I remember nearly maxing out our credit card to pay for a few days in a hotel and some food.

Then, after the storm hit and so many people were displaced, our $175 hotel room became $700 a night and no longer an option.

My point is that when you look at your current bank account, would you have the funds to evacuate?

So many people, especially in today’s economy, simply don’t have the means to evacuate.

Fortunately, there are shelters and places for people to seek safety. But most do not accept pets. Leaving behind a beloved pet is not something some people are willing to do, especially senior citizens who live alone with only their pets.

Praying tonight for everyone in the path of this historic hurricane.

Live updates: Hurricane Idalia intensifying en route to Florida; 15-foot storm surge possible