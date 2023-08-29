Live updates: Hurricane Idalia could bring life-threatening storm surge to Florida

Live updates on Hurricane Idalia as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring destructive winds and a life-threatening storm surge to the Gulf Coast of Florida as residents in the area evacuate ahead of landfall.

As of Tuesday morning, Idalia is expected to land north of Tampa as a Category 3 hurricane. It will bring powerful winds and a massive storm surge, according to experts.

Here are live updates:

‘Catastrophic’ storm surge impacts

11:14 a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center reports the storm surge inundation could reach 10-15 feet above ground level, with destructive waves, between the Aucilla River and Yankeetown.

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It’s still a Category 1 hurricane, but is expected to be upgraded before landfall.

According to the latest update at 11 a.m., Idalia was 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa. It was moving north at 14 mph.

Live tracking Hurricane Idalia

11 a.m. Tuesday

You can follow the path of Hurricane Idalia live on the NBC News Now tracker.

Flights re-routed

10:33 a.m. Tuesday

The Federal Aviation Administration re-routed planes and closed Gulf routes because of Hurricane Idalia.

Flights in and out of Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport might be paused.

North Carolina announces state of emergency

10 a.m. Tuesday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday morning that he declared a state of emergency on Monday because of Idalia.

The declaration activates the state’s emergency operations, waives transportation rules, and helps first responders prepare.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state, and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

Idalia is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are working together with our local jurisdictions to ensure we have necessary resources staged to support emergency response needs,” North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray said. “We are grateful for the partnership to protect our communities, the 10.6 million North Carolinians, and visitors.”

Warning for Florida Key drivers

9:39 a.m. Tuesday

A thunderstorm generating tropical storm-force gusts and rain developed east of Key West after 9:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Serivce.

Residents and visitors in the Florida Keys were told to be careful driving because of the conditions.

A 15-minute EIR satellite image from GOES-E shows a thunderstorm generating tropical storm-force wind gusts and rain developing west of #KeyWest. #FloridaKeys residents and visitors should use caution today when driving due to windy and squally conditions. #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/dMh7IaGmFm — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 29, 2023

Evacuation orders

9 a.m. Tuesday

As of Tuesday morning, several counties on the Gulf Coast of Florida have issued evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders for Hurricane Idalia. (FloridaDisaster.org)

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a cluster of counties along the northeastern coast of the Gulf, and several other counties have issued voluntary evacuations in anticipation of the storm.

Idalia continues to strengthen

8:21 a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center reported Idalia is continuing to strengthen while moving north over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The danger of a life-threatening storm surge along the Florida Gulf Coast remains.

Heavy rain is expected to produce flash and urban flooding across parts of the state’s west coast, Panhandle

Hurricane Idalia strengthening as expected

7:54 a.m. Tuesday

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Hurricane Idalia is strengthening on Tuesday morning, as expected.

‘Life-threatening storm surge’

5:39 a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center said one of the greatest dangers from Idalia could be the storm surge.

Inundation along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region of Florida, could be life-threatening.

Flooding of 8-12 feet above ground level is expected somewhere between Chassahowitzka and Aucilla River, according to NHC officials. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Destructive winds, flooding in Florida

5:39 a.m. Tuesday

Destructive winds could spread inland across portions of northern Florida near the track of the center of Idalia.

Flash and urban flooding is also expected across parts of Florida’s west coast, the Panhandle, and southern Georgia. Floods begin Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

The Carolinas could experience flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall in Cuba

5:39 a.m. Tuesday

Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of western Cuba. This could cause flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides, officials said.

Idalia upgraded to hurricane

4:56 a.m. Tuesday

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning, and it is expected to reach Category 3 status before making landfall, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The NHC said Idalia is “expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.”

Tolls suspended

4 a.m. Tuesday

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended tolls along the west coast of Florida to help residents evacuate. The suspension began at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“At my direction, tolls will be suspended throughout the impacted area,” DeSantis said. “Anyone who receives an evacuation order needs to make plans to go to a safe area now.”

The suspension will last for seven days, with tolls being reinstated at noon Sept. 5.

Idalia expected to become hurricane

2 a.m. Tuesday

Tropical Storm Idalia is over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to strengthen to a hurricane by later in the morning and become a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf by early Wednesday.

Hurricane, thunderstorm warnings in effect

11:27 p.m. Monday

Hurricane and thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect for all of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

The primary concerns are hurricane force winds, a major storm surge, and several inches of rainfall. Several tornadoes are possible as Idalia approaches.