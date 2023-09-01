Fantastic Friday, near-record holiday heat for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – It’s Friday! And boy, do we have a fantastic Friday forecast ahead.

The day begins clear and cool with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees.

High pressure will continue to bring plenty of sunshine today, so don’t forget to apply sunscreen. Temperatures will turn a little more seasonal this afternoon, topping out in the mid- and upper 70s.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

If you are heading to East Lansing Friday night for the Spartan home opener or a local high school football game, temperatures will be in the 70s around kickoff. Temps will fall into the 60s throughout the game.

Skies will remain clear tonight, so temperatures will be back in the 50s by Saturday morning.

Hotter for Labor Day weekend

Expect mid-80s, a few clouds and slightly breezy conditions on Saturday. If you are heading to the Big House, make sure to have sunscreen on and stay hydrated in the heat.

It will become hotter and more humid on Sunday, with highs around 90 degrees.

We’ll have near record heat on Labor Day with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will be pretty quiet, but temperatures stay around 90 degrees into Wednesday.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, Post-Tropical Idalia is moving toward Bermuda and may re-strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend. Heavy rain that could cause flooding in areas impacted by Idalia will be possible.

A low-pressure system in the West will bring cool, unsettled weather to the West and an enhanced monsoon in the Southwest. Heat builds over Midwest and upper Midwest.

