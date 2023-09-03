Summer holiday season going out on high (temp) note

Get ready for this Labor Day weekend to take the heat up a notch. Temperatures will be unusually high and possibly tie or break a record on Monday. (WDIV)

Get ready for this Labor Day weekend to take the heat up a notch. Temperatures will be unusually high and possibly tie or break a record on Monday.

The Climate Prediction Center released an outlook for September, which shows odds of Michigan being warmer than usual and drier than normal. The outlook is proving accurate to begin the month.

There will be a few clouds and mostly clear conditions on Saturday night. Clouds will gradually decrease. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday will be hot with highs near 90 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny. Sunday night’s lows will dip to the upper 60s.

The mostly sunny conditions will last until Tuesday. Temperatures in the lower 90s or near 90 degrees will be possible through Wednesday.

On Monday, Detroit could tie or break its record high temperature. The current record of 92 degrees was set on Sept. 4, 2018.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night and more showers possible Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be cooler.

The heat comes with the reminder to stay hydrated and protect yourself from ultraviolet radiation.

Sunday’s UV Index will be a 7, which is “high.”. It is recommended that people wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and a light-weight, light-colored long-sleeved shirt outdoors.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.