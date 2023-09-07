Tracking spotty showers, break from the heat across Metro Detroit: More details here

We're tracking spotty showers on Thursday before we dry out the next few days. Temps will drop some on Thursday, and become even cooler the following days. More rain is possible next week.

4Warn Weather – Our Thursday beings slightly cooler, but still muggy. Morning skies are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

You will need the umbrella off and on today. We’ll have unsettled weather and spotty showers due to a low pressure system.

A spotty shower is possible in the morning, but we have better chances of isolated rain in the early and mid-afternoon.

Highs today will be in the middle and upper 70s. We’ll see an uptick of northerly winds this afternoon, which will last through early Friday.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

Cooling down

Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees on Friday. We’ll still have more clouds than sun.

Clouds will clear out late on Friday.

Conditions will be rather quiet this weekend, as temperatures only reach the mid-70s. We’ll have drier air building in this weekend, making it less humid.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in place for parts of the South-Central U.S., while a heat wave will continue in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic, as some models suggest this system could reach historically strong levels. It will rapidly intensify to a major hurricane tracking toward the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

